MUNSTER, IN - Geraldine Cueller (Gutierrez), 86, of Munster, IN passed away on August 5, 2018. Wonderful mother of Albert Cueller, Anthony (Dawne) Cueller, Daniel Cueller, Susanne (Don) Clark, Gerry (Lauren) Cueller. Loving grandmother to ten grandchildren: Patrick, Elena, Alexander, Nicolas, Antonio, Gustavo, Samuel, Joseph, Maximilian, Julian. 'Gerri' was born on March 13, 1932 to Anastacio and Mary Gutierrez. She grew up on the E. Side of Chicago. She married Albert Cueller, Jr and moved to Munster where she raised her family. Gerri retired after many years from American National Bank of Chicago. After retirement she spent her time traveling between her children in Los Angeles, Atlanta, Indianapolis and Chicago. She loved the simple life. She loved her garden and always had a four legged friend at her side. She will be deeply missed.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The American Diabetes Association www.diabetes.org or The Ron Santo Diabetic Dog Foundation ronsantofoundation.com
Services will be private at St Mary Cemetery in Evergreen Park, IL.