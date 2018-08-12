CEDAR LAKE, IN - Gerry Thiel, 66, passed away on August 9, 2018 at home, surrounded by loved ones. Gerry is survived by sisters Mary (Paul) Kselman, Sue Brockman, Ruth and Barb Thiel, nephews and nieces Zach (Sommer) Brockman, Amanda (John) O'Rourke, Brittany, Alex and Ian Brockman, and Grand Niece Shea O'Rourke. Gerry is preceded in death by parents, Bill and Ethel Thiel and brother-in-law, Mike Brockman. Gerry enjoyed 15 years on Bethel Island, CA with many friends, and moved back to the family home in Cedar Lake in 1998,where he discovered the greatest joy of his life - bicycling. In 2015 he rode on local bike trails every month totaling over 5,000 miles in that year. Gerry was also dedicated to delivering Meals on Wheels. Memorials may be sent to Meals on Wheels. Private interment to follow.
