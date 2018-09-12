FORT WAYNE, IN - Glenda Marie Stutts (Moody), age 58 of Fort Wayne, passed away September 6, 2018 following a long illness.
She is survived by husband, Brad, of Fort Wayne. Mother, Peggy Stutts of DeMotte, IN; sisters: Gale (John) Bean, of Lowell, IN, Brenda (Terry) Hodges, of Wheatfield, IN; four nephews and one niece; nine great nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her father, Odie Stutts. Marie was a 1977 graduate of Highland High School. Employed by Rural King in Kendalville, IN, and a human resource manager.
Funeral services will be Saturday, September 15, 2018 at The River Church of Fort Wayne, IN. Visitation 1:00-2:00 p.m. CST. Services immediately following.