Gordon Ray Harris
DRAKESBORO, KY - Gordon Ray Harris, 87, of Drakesboro, KY, passed away Friday, August 31, 2018, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Gordon was born in Kinchloe Bluff, Green River, Central City, KY on May 4, 1931, to Harrus and Geneva McConnell Harris. He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Helen Harris.
A 1949 graduate of Drakesboro Consolidated High School, he was on the basketball team from 8th grade until graduation. A resident of Hobart, IN for many years, he worked and retired from US Steel, Gary, IN Works. He returned to Kentucky to be closer to family, friends, and loved ones.
He had a long retirement which gave him time to enjoy his various interests: gardening, cutting grass, watching over his blueberry patch, taking pictures of things from his past, and finding forgotten places. He enjoyed making 'Googie' Bars and sharing them with friends. His Church held a special place in his heart. He also enjoyed Tuesday lunches with 'The Cousins', visiting with friends, going over old memories, and solving new problems. His smiling face and cheerful conversation will be missed by everyone. His beloved pets, Sarah, Holly, Honey, Kasey, Cherokee, Sweety, and Angel gave him much pleasure.
He is survived by his wife, Bonnie Knight Harris of Drakesboro; son Rick Harris of Drakesboro; a special sister, Kaye Scott Ward of Mesa, AZ; brother-in-law Don (Dee) Knight of Pearland, TX; a niece, Darlene Knight Horn (Lee) of Valpariso, IN; great-niece Katrina Adkins of Great Falls, MT; nephews Philip Knight of Pearland, TX, Chris (Kim) Adkins of Great Falls, MT; and Jesse Adkins of Mesa, AZ; great-nephews Coulter Adkins of Great Falls, MT, and Jeffery Adkins of Great Falls, MT; and great-great nephew, four month old Cooper Adkins of Great Falls, MT.
Funeral services will be Friday, September 7, 2018, at 11:00AM at TUCKER FUNERAL HOME in Central City, with Pastor Doc Crowe officiating, assisted by Rev. Robert Lindsay. Burial in Rochester Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday after 5:00PM at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
His final thought: Be Sure Your Reservations are Completed!