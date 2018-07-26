Harold Gene Repking
CANYON LAKE, CA - Harold Gene Repking, 83, of Canyon Lake, CA, formerly of Effingham, IL, passed away Sunday, July 22, 2018 at his residence.
Harold was born February 22, 1935 in Hammond, IN, the son of Joseph and Adella (Lustig) Repking. He married Lois Schutz on May 4, 1957 in Schererville, IN.
Harold graduated from Roosevelt High School in East Chicago, IN in 1953. He attended trade school to become a machinist and worked as a machinist until age of 62. Harold proudly served his country in the United States Air Force, serving during the Cuban Missile Crisis in 1962. In the 80's, he purchased a mobile home park in LaPorte, IN, and operated it for about 15 years. Harold was a long-time member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Effingham, IL.
He could fix anything and he took pleasure in helping anyone who needed it. Harold was an avid sports fan, especially the Chicago Cubs and Bears, and enjoyed coaching his kids' softball teams over the years. Most of all, Harold will be remembered for being a loving and supportive husband and father with a happy disposition.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and sister, Eileen (husband, Edward) Bunchek. Harold is survived by his wife, Lois Repking of Canyon Lake, CA; children, Renee Zietlow (Rick) of Pana, IL, Mischele Corum (Jack) of Tuscola, IL, Allison Blaha (Robert) of Canyon Lake, CA, Lynette Repking (John) of Canyon Lake, CA, Tracy Repking of Ashburn, VA, and Joseph Repking (Farah) of Long Beach, CA; grandchildren, Michael Hoffman (Raven), Mathew Hoffman, Nathan Zietlow, Brandon Spindler, Blake Spindler (Rachel), Benjamin Spindler, Brock Spindler (Emily), Brent Spindler, Britton Spindler, Anton Blaha, Rylee Budai, and Carson Budai; great grandchildren, Payton Spindler and Leo Spindler; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Per his wishes, Harold's body was donated to The University of California for scientific research.
Visitation & Memorial Mass: The family will receive friends from 9:30 a.m. until the time of mass at 10:30 a.m., on Saturday, August 4, 2018, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 405 S. Henrietta St., Effingham, IL 62401, with Rev. Michael Rosa, celebrant. A luncheon will follow at the parish center. Memorial contributions may be made to: HSHS St. Anthony's Memorial Hospital, 503 N. Maple St., Effingham, IL 62401, The Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601, or a charity of your choice. Shafer-Perfetti & Assalley Funeral Home, 202 W. Franklin St., Taylorville, IL 62568 has been entrusted with ceremonies.
Please visit www.assalleyfuneralhomes.com to leave condolences to the family.