Helen Kapranos Torres

EAST CHICAGO, IN - Helen K. Torres (nee Kapranos), age 78, of East Chicago, passed away December 8, 2018 at St. Catherine Hospital, East Chicago. Survived by her nephew, Bill Kapranos, many dear friends and neighbors, especially Vanessa and Carvel Johnson and Griselda 'Chrissy' and Jesus Arroyo and many other family and friends throughout the Calumet Area and Greece. She is preceded in passing by her loving husband, Gumersindo C. Torres, brother, Nick (late Gloria) Kapranos and her parents, Bill and Kosdina Kapranos.
Family and Friends may call at the OLESKA-PASTRICK FUNERAL HOME, 3934 Elm Street, East Chicago, IN on Friday, December 14, 2018 from 9:00 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. with Father Ted Poteres, officiating. At rest, Ridgelawn-Mt Mercy Cemetery, Gary, IN.
Helen was a longtime resident of East Chicago, IN. and was a longtime employee (waitress) of the former Olympia & Wishing Well Restaurants, East Chicago. She enjoyed working in her garden and spending time with all of her friends and neighbors. She was an avid sports fan and was loyal to her Chicago Cubs and Chicago Bears. Her smile and her love and kindness will be missed by all of her loving family and friends.
