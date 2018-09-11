VALARAISO, IN - Helen M. Price, 85, of Valparaiso passed away September 9, 2018 in Valparaiso. She was born on September 13, 1932 in Valparaiso to Leslie and Ruth (Nickerson) Hall. On November 2, 1952 she married Eugene Price who precedes her in death. Helen enjoyed reading, traveling, word searches and writing. She is survived by her sister Mary Huhn of Maine, brother Jerry Hall of Michigan, children Mike (Marie) Price, Gail (John) Wehner, Lynn (Jeffrey) Burns, grandchildren Mathieu (Tanya) Price, Amanda Price, John (Amber) Egli, Justin (Prissila) Burns, Jason (Amanda) Burns, Jessica (Angel) Valencia, Joshua Burns, and. Helen is also survived by 15 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, a brother Richard Hall, and her husband.
Visitation will be held at BARTHOLOMEW FUNERAL HOME, 102 Monroe Street, Valparaiso on Thursday, September 13, 2018 from 4:00-8:00 PM. Funeral services will be held on Friday, September 14, 2018 at 11:00 AM.Pastor Jim Patton officiating. Memorial Contributions can be made to First Baptist Church Valparaiso, 2205 Campbell Street, Valparaiso 46385 or Gant Lake Baptist Church, P.O. Box 369, Webster FL, 33597.