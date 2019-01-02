WHITING, IN - Henry J. Drewniak, 91, of Whiting, passed away Friday, December 28, 2018 at the William J. Riley Memorial Residence, Munster. He is survived by his beloved wife of 66 years, Margaret (nee Kotyuk); loving father of Nancy (Michael) Pappas, Jim (Martha) Drewniak and Ron (Lisa) Drewniak; cherished grandfather of Brian (Jovita Miller) Pappas, Kelly (Garrett Gruberman) Pappas, Eric (Mallori Madrinan) Drewniak and Scott (Liz) Drewniak; adoring great grandpa of Hailey and Lucas Drewniak; dearest brother of Lucille (late Edward) Szymoniak, Dorothy (late Thomas) Balicki and the late Stanley, Emil, Chester and Donald Drewniak, Sophie Mihalic, Stella Briski and Mary Drewniak; dear brother-in-law of Ted (Maryann) Kotyuk; proud uncle of many cherished nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be at the BARAN FUNERAL HOME, 1235-119th St, Whiting, on Thursday, January 3, 2019 from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Friday, 9:30 a.m. at the funeral home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10:00 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church, Whiting, with the Rev. Stanley J. Dominik, officiating; interment, St. John Cemetery, Hammond.
Henry Drewniak was born on July 30, 1927 in East Chicago, Indiana to Walenty and Victoria Drewniak and was a long-time resident of Whiting. He was a member of Sacred Heart Church, Whiting, where he had served on the parish council and the Knights of Columbus, Pope John XXIII Council 1696 (prayers Thursday, 7:00 p.m.). He was a machinist and a retiree of Blaw-Knox, East Chicago, with a service of 41 years and from the City of Whiting with a service of 17 years, serving as superintendent of the retention basin for eight of those years. Henry loved working around his home. He excelled at repairing power tools and treasured his beautiful family. He will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.
