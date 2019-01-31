CEDAR LAKE, IN - Henry R. 'Hank' Gluth, age 88, late of Cedar Lake, passed away Thursday, January 24, 2019. He was born in the family home in Hammond, IN to the late Henry and the late Martha. He was a graduate of Hammond Tech High School. After graduating Hank joined the Navy and became an aviation metal smith during the Korean War.
Hank was the owner of Consumer's Roofing Co Inc. of Hammond, IN. (H.R. Gluth and Son's Roofing). He was a third generation roofing contractor in the family business. Hank was a member of the American Legion Post #261, a member and past president of the Northwestern Indiana Roofing Contractors Association, and an active member and director of the South Shore Improvement Owner's Association.
Henry shared 61 years of marriage to the love of his life Joyce Ann Gluth. He is survived by his children: Brian (Mary) Gluth, Erin Gluth, H. Russell (Tracy) Gluth, Eric (Jennifer) Gluth, Randall (Julie) Gluth; grandchildren: Tyler (Kristina) Gluth, Harrison Gluth, Jack Gluth, Mason Gluth, Elise Gluth, Abigail Matheny, Krystal (Chuck) Kouder, Scott (Alea) Britton, and Erika (Jay) Novina, as well as his great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his two brothers Chester and Robert Gluth.
Friends and family are invited to meet on Friday, February 1, 2019 from 2:00-8:00 p.m. at the ELMWOOD FUNERAL CHAPEL - CEDAR LAKE, 9931 Lincoln Plaza Way (1/2 block south of 133rd Ave. across from the library at Lincoln Plaza Way). Memorial Mass Saturday, February 2, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. DIRECTLY at St. Mary Catholic Church 321 East Joliet St. Crown Point, IN 46307. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to St. Mary Catholic Church - Faith Formation or the Cedar Lake Historical Society in Hank's name. For more information 219-374-9300 or www.elmwoodchapel.com.