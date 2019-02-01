DeMOTTE/GRIFFITH, IN - Hollis Dickinson, age 86, passed away on Saturday, January 26, 2019.
He is survived by his daughter, Valerie (Mark) Sheptock and grandchildren, Seth and Adam Sheptock. Preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Mavis; son, Steven and sister, Helen Perkins.
Hollis was born on August 18, 1932 in Double Springs, AL to the late John and Savannah Dickinson. He retired from Inland Steel after 36 years. Hollis proudly served our country in the US Army.
Hollis was a loving son, brother, husband, father and grandfather and will truly be missed by all whose lives he touched.
Funeral Services will be held on Monday, February 4, 2019 at 6:00 PM at CHAPEL LAWN FUNERAL HOME (8178 Cline Avenue Crown Point, IN) with Pastor Joseph Kenning officiating.
Private interment to be held by the family.
Friends are invited to meet with the family on Monday from 4:00-8:00 PM at the funeral home.
