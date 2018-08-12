EVANSTON, IL - On August 3, 2018, while listening to Nat King Cole sing 'Stardust,' Irene Augusta (Gus) Nowak passed away in Evanston, IL, surrounded by members of her family. Born in Gary, IN, on August 10, 1922, Irene was a proud eastsider, longtime resident of Rhode Island Street, and graduate of Emerson High School. She and her dear husband Chester moved to Dune Acres in 1970 and resided there until he passed away in November 2003. Always an independent lady, in 2006 she moved to Valparaiso, first to Meridian Woods and then to Pines Village. After a debilitating stroke she moved to Symphony of Evanston.
Irene was preceded in death by her husband Chester Nowak and son John Nowak (Barbara). She is survived by daughters Michel Lynn Inaba of Berkeley, CA and Janna Caldarelli (David) of Evanston, IL, son Paul Nowak (Beth) of Valparaiso, IN, and sister Violet Patricia Pavel of Hobart, IN. She is also survived by grandchildren Deborah Rapacz (Tony), Rebecca Augdahl (Dan), Leslie Granchalek (Aleksandr), Megan Hunter (Todd), Adam Caldarelli (Claire), Ian Inaba, Christopher Nowak, Katie Nowak, and Evan Nowak, as well as eight great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Irene graduated from Indiana University with a Master of Science in Education in 1971 and taught in the Gary School System. She was an avid reader, a supporter of the library, and an active volunteer in adult literacy. She participated in the League of Women Voters and was passionate about Save the Dunes. She was a lifelong learner and educator, reflective in her decision to donate her body to medical science. A love of dance, music, and theater began in childhood and continued throughout her life. She hoped that Chester was working on his dance lessons in heaven. She will be deeply missed by all her knew her.
As she wanted, a celebration lunch will be held for family and friends. Please join us at 1:00 p.m., Sunday, September 16, 2018, at the Shorewood Forest Clubhouse, 410 Shorewood Court, Valparaiso, IN. Those who so desire may make donations to Save the Dunes (savedunes.org) or Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (jdrf.org).