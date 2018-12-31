La PORTE, IN - Ivan Harris, 57, of La Porte, passed away Thursday December 27, 2018 in La Porte, IN.
He was born April 1, 1961 in Chicago, IL, the son of Peter Harris and Judith (Prell) Harris.
Ivan loved his Harley-Davidson bike and when he wasn't busy riding it he was cheering on the Steelers football team or the Celtics basketball team.
He is survived by his wife, Carrie Harris of La Porte, IN; son, Eli Harris of Kouts, IN; step-son, Devon Sonn of La Porte, IN; two step-daughters, Kristen Standish of La Porte, IN, Corin Cobbler of NC; two sisters, Jennifer (Henry) Cornelius of Lake Village, IN, Crystal Headley of Las Vegas, NV; two Grandchildren, Elias Cobbler of NC, Silas Cobbler of NC; four nieces, Brittany Schupp of FL, Julie Harris of Whiting, IN, Megon Williams of Las Vegas, NV, Anna Williams of Las Vegas, NV; nephew, Jason Harris of Whiting, IN; goddaughter , Alexis Shannon of Whiting, IN; and many great nieces and nephews. Ivan was preceded in death by both his parents.
Arrangements are being entrusted to Haverstock Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 602 Maple Ave., La Porte, IN 46350. There are no public services at this time.
Online condolences may be made at www.haverstockfuneralhome.com.