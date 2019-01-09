GRIFFITH, IN - Jackie Lee Chestnut, 79, of Griffith, passed away on Monday, January 7, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife, Ruth (nee Hardin), of 60 years; three children, Sherri (Kevin) Nash, Dianna (Steven) Berkos, and Mark (Tracy) Chestnut; six grandchildren, Frank (Stefanie) Sanchez, Whitney Sanchez, Ashlee and Ryan Berkos, Taylor Tracy, and William Chestnut; five great grandchildren, Angelica Ramos, Makayla Sanchez, Porter Perrotta, Amelia Ramos, and Aubree Perrotta, and one brother, Don (Wilma) Chestnut. He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Ruby, and two brothers Elmer and Harold Chestnut.
Jackie was born in Odon, Indiana, and subsequently was a Griffith resident for 55 years. He was a crane operator at Inland Steel for 33 years and proudly served on the Honor Guard with the American Legion, Post 66. In his spare time, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, woodworking, and WWE Wrestling.
Friends are invited to visit with the family on Friday, January 11, 2019 from 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM at Hillside Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8941 Kleinman Rd., Highland, Indiana, with a funeral service at 12:00 PM, immediately following visitation. Reverend Melvin Lawson, officiating.
