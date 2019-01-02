James A, Beddome

HOBART, IN - James Beddome, age 56, passed away unexpectedly. He is survived by his children: Tiffany Beddome and James Beddome; father, James E. Beddome; siblings: Cindy Beddome and Cathy (Robert) Antrim. James is also survived by his nieces, nephews and dear friends. He is preceded in death by his mother, Nancy Beddome.
Jim proudly served his country in the U. S. Air Force. He has a passion for guitars and enjoyed playing. James will be truly missed by all who knew and loved him. A memorial gathering will be held on Saturday, January 5, 2019 from 1:00 - 4:00 PM at RENDINA FUNERAL HOME, 5100 Cleveland Street, Gary. For information, call 219-980-1141.