VALPARAISO, IN - James C. Henry Sr. 79, of Valparaiso passed away Saturday, January 5, 2019. He was born May 5, 1939 to Virgil F. and Cecelia T. (Mazzaro) Henry and attended Calumet High School. James was a faithful member of Bible Baptist Church of Portage. He was a loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend to many. He was a talented carpenter whose skills were shared on many projects for friends and neighbors.
He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Cindy Henry; children: Diana (Joseph) Cachey III, James (Dona) Henry, Jr. Richard (Nancy) Henry, Theresa (Jeff) Rosenthal, Richard (Marina) Tabor and Angie Henry; sister, Iota Byron; brothers, Dennis (Audrey) Henry and Eugene (Linda) Henry; sister-in-law, Chris Henry; 16 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Frank and Richard and one grandson Daniel.
A visitation will be held Friday from 3:00-7:00 p.m. and Saturday from 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 noon at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, VALPARAISO. The funeral service will begin at 12:00 noon Saturday at the funeral home with burial to follow at Graceland Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Bible Baptist Church of Portage.