VALPARAISO, IN - James E. Martin, 81, of Valparaiso passed away Saturday, December 29, 2018. He was born March 12, 1937 in Chicago to Walter and Wanda (Minick) Martin and graduated from Chicago Vocational High School. Jim began his career with Nipsco becoming an Electrical Inspector, then founded Martin Electric & Maintenance. Jim had enjoyed camping, collecting items of an eclectic variety and sharing his time and talents generously.
On October 24, 1959 he married Linda O'Brien who preceded him in death in 2004. His devotion to Linda was the focus of his life. Survivors include children, Brenda (Bill) Gabriel & Todd (Sandi) Martin both of Valparaiso, brother, Charles Martin and grandchildren: Katelyn (Joshua) Russell, Madison and Courtney Martin, Erin and Erik Gabriel. He was also preceded in death by his brother Walter Martin.
A visitation will be held Thursday from 3:00 - 7:00 p.m. at MMOELLER FUNERAL HOME, VALPARAISO and from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. Friday at church. The funeral service will begin at 11:00 a.m. Friday at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 1700 N. Monticello Park Dr., Valparaiso. Memorial donations may be made to Immanuel Lutheran School.