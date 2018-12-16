MONEE, IL/FORMERLY LANSING, IL - Janet Bosch, nee Kooyenga, age 74, of Monee, formerly of Lansing, IL, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, November 23, 2018. Beloved wife of the late Cornelius R. Bosch. Loving mother of Laura (John) Moseley, Sheila (Tim) Krygsheld, and Steve (Melissa) Bosch. Proud grandmother of ten, preceded in death by one grandson Raymond Bosch. Dear sister Barb Marcom (late Tim Tanis, late Ray Marcom) and Charlene (Ted) Rappatta. Preceded in death by her parents Edward and Eleanor Kooyenga.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, December 22, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. at the Chapel at Parkview Christian Church, 11100 Orland Parkway, Orland Park, IL. Arrangements entrusted to SMITS FUNERAL HOME - DYER, IN. For further information, please contact 219-322-7300 or visit: