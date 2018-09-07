Janice "Jan" Lorman

ROCKFORD, IL - Janice Lorman, known to friends as 'Jan', passed away peacefully in her home on September 4, 2018, at the age of 80 years. A native of Rockford IL, Jan attended Purdue University, graduated with a Bachelor degree in Liberal Arts and held management positions at several Chicago area country clubs, including The Flossmoor Country Club in Flossmoor, IL, The Ridge Country Club in Chicago, IL and Michigan Shores Club in Wilmette, IL. During her career in country club management, Jan was an active member of the Club Managers Association of America, holding numerous leadership and committee chair positions.
Prior to beginning her career in country club management, Jan was involved in numerous philanthropic and not-for-profit organizations, including the YWCA, The Junior Association of St. Margaret's Hospital and the Bishop Noll Band Parents.
Most recently, Jan joined the Munster Police Department's Volunteers in Policing (VIPs) program. Jan loved sharing her stories about directing traffic, doing house watches, and driving a police car around town. She told her family that she was having the time of her life taking a little old lady-size bite out of crime.
Jan is proceded in death by her father Charlie Moehle, mother Edith Moehle and brother Robert Moehle. She is survived by her sister Vivian, son Timothy, daughter-in-law Lisa and grandchildren Charlie and Sydney.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, September 8, 2018 from 2:00-6:00 PM at KISH FUNERAL HOME, 10000 Calumet Avenue, Munster with a Funeral service immediately following at 6:00PM.
Memorial donations in memory of Jan can be made to the Calumet Area Humane Society, 421 45th St., Munster, IN 46321. www.kishfuneralhome.net