VALPARAISO, IN - Jason Michael Radecki, age 45 of Valparaiso, passed away on January 5, 2019. He was born on July 20, 1973 in Valparaiso, to George Radecki, who survives in Chesterton and Christine (Nicholson) Tressler, who survives in Valparaiso.
He is also survived by his brother, Tim Radecki of Las Vegas; his nephews: Jay Radecki and Joshua Radecki; his step-sisters: Kelly (Tressler) Best, and Kim (Tressler) Gillikin, and their children; and by many aunts, uncles, and cousins. He is preceded in death by his step-father, Gary Tressler, and his cousins, Ann Nicholson and Brian Nicholson.
Jason was an International Operating Engineer for Local 150. He owned the skateboarding shop 'Woodland Skates' in Portage. He was a computer whiz and was excellent at repairing computers.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, January 11, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Christ Lutheran Church, 2610 N Campbell St, Valparaiso, IN. There will be visitation at the church on Friday from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. The family will receive friends on Thursday, January 10, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at WHITE-LOVE FUNERAL HOME, 525 S 2nd St., Chesterton, IN.
Memorial donations may be given to Christ Lutheran Church, The Independent Cat Society: 4061 S County Line Rd, Westville, IN 46391 or to a charity of your choice.