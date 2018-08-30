Jason R. Branam
BLOOMINGTON, IN - Jason R. Branam age 42, of Bloomington passed away Saturday August 18, 2018 in Evansville, IN.
Jason was born March 7, 1976 to Charles R. Branam and Carolyn A. Branam (Kluesner) in Bloomington.
He is survived by his sister Therese L. Dowdy (Branam), nephew Tyler C. Dovenbarger, and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
He was predeceased by his father Charles R. Branam May 19, 2009 and mother Carolyn A. Branam (Kluesner) April 19, 2017.
A service will be held August 30, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. at St. John's Catholic Church in Ellettville, IN followed by a meal. Father Mahan will be performing the service.
Jason will be dearly missed.