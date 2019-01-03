VALPARAISO, IN - Jay Bechtel, 76, of Valparaiso passed away Sunday, December 30, 2018. He was born February 5, 1942 in Kitchener, Ontario, Canada, moved to the states in 1956 and graduated from Archbold High School in Archbold, OH.
He is survived by his wife Pat (Sutter), daughter, Lori Kokot, her husband Nick, and grandchildren Kristina and Nick, sisters Melva Sanders, Eva Miller, Arlene Hartsough, and Pauline Graff as well as numerous in-laws, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Jay received his BA Degree from Goshen College and later his MA in Elementary Education from Purdue University. He spent the first 16 years teaching in Portage Twp. Schools teaching sixth grade and later math in the middle school. He then became elementary principal at Kouts for thirty years prior to retirement. During that time he taught education courses at Valparaiso University and IU Northwest and workshops on computer applications. He also served as President of the Indiana Elementary Principals Association, President of the Porter County Retired Teachers Association, District 1 director of the Indiana Retired Teachers Association, and board member of the Indiana Retired Teachers Foundation. He was a volunteer at the YMCA and the treasurer at Hopewell Mennonite Church.
Visitation will be Friday from 4:00-8:00 p.m. at Hopewell Mennonite Fellowship Hall with burial service Saturday 10:00 a.m. at Hopewell Mennonite Cemetery followed by memorial service at 11:00 a.m. at Hopewell Mennonite Church. Memorials may be made to Hopewell Mennonite Church, Indiana Retired Teachers Foundation or Dunes Hospice.