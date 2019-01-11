Jayne H. Monek
(nee Namys)
FORMERLY OF KNOXVILLE, TN - Jayne H. Monek (nee Namys), age 91 of Tennessee, formerly of Glen Park, passed away on Wednesday, January 2, 2019. She is survived by four daughters: Eva (late Raymond) Myers, RoseAnn (Craig) Schaefer, Carrie (John) Korpak, and Julie (Chip) Dixon; nine grandchildren: Michael, Marty, and Madeline Myers, Jennyfer (Jeb) Balkema, Mallory Schaefer, Jayne and Natalie Korpak, Emery 'EJ' and Raechel Monek; great-grandson: Landry; many nieces and nephews.
Jayne was preceded in death by husband: Emery; brothers: Frank and Peter Namys; and sister Marie Burns.
She was a former member of St. Hedwig Catholic Church, St. Mark's Catholic Church, and Blessed Sacrament Church. She was also a member of Madame Curie PNA Lodge 3134, American Legion Auxiliary Unit 207, and Harvest House. She was also a graduate of Emmerson High School.
Jayne was a huge cat lover and the caretaker of all the feral cats in her neighborhood. She was an avid player of bingo, pull tabs, and quarters!
Family and friends may gather at PRUZIN BROTHERS FUNERAL SERVICE (6360 Broadway, Merrillville, IN) on Friday January 11, 2019 from 2:00-8:00 P.M. with a prayer service at 3:30 P.M. A Memorial Mass will take place on Saturday, January 12, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. directly at the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church (3530 Illinois St., Hobart, IN) with Fr. Lou Pasala officiating. At rest Calumet Park Cemetery.
To express online condolences and view online obituary, please visit www.pruzinfuneralservice.com