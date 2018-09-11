MUNSTER, IN - Jean C. DeWinter, age 91 of Munster, formerly of Lansing, IL passed away peacefully with her loving family by her side on Saturday, September 8, 2018. She is survived by her loving daughter Pamela (Brooks) Golder of Munster ,loving Grandson Jason ( Michelle) Golder of Schererville, loving great-grandchildren Owen and Finley Golder, dear niece Beverly ( Henry) Neely, of Crown Point, many loving nieces and nephews. Step children Patrick (late William) Wujcik, Marilyn ( James) Saunders, Susan Kuching, Janice (Donald) Licata, Jacqueline ( Timothy) North, Kenneth DeWinter, Jr. and Richard ( Angela) DeWinter. Jean was preceded in death by her parents Alvin and Blondina Wilke, Sister Thelma, brother Alvin, niece Susan Fitzgerald, first husband Leonard Frank Brooks and second husband Kenneth R. DeWinter.
Visitation will be on Wednesday, September 12, 2018 from 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 noon. Service at 12:00 noon followed by burial at Skyline Memorial Park, Monee, IL. Jean was employed at NIPSCO as a telephone operator for 22 years. She was a lifetime member of the Lake Calumet Boat Club. Jean was a loving and devoted mother, step-mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Those who have been fortunate enough to know Jean have been truly blessed. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Hospice of the Calumet Area.