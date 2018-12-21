EAST CHICAGO, IN - Jeanette L. Davis, age 70, of East Chicago, passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 16, 2018 at Aperion Care. She was born on June 12, 1948 in East Chicago, IN to the late Willie and Lucinda Davis. Jeanette was employed at a sewing factory in Hammond, IN for many years and later worked for the family business, Euclid Liquors, in East Chicago.
Jeanette is survived by her loving son, James Hardrick of Merrillville; brother, Edgar (Gloria) Davis of Gary; sister, Annette Paynes of East Chicago; two grandchildren, JayLynn and James Jr. and a host of loving family and friends. Visitation Saturday, December 22, 2018 10:00-11:00 a.m.with funeral services to follow at 11:00 a.m. at St. Luke AME Church, 3543 Block Avenue, East Chicago. Interment Oak Hill Cemetery.