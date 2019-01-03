Jeanine Jovanka Andjelich passed away on January 1, 2019. Jeanine was born in Pont-a-Mousson, France to parents Albert and Helene (Bachman) Gouverneur on January 2, 1929. She immigrated to the United States with her 11 month old daughter in 1952 to be reunited with her husband, Jovo, residing in East Chicago then Gary, IN.
Along with her husband she was a founding member of the St. Elijah Serbian Orthodox Church and proudly served as President of the Serbian Sisters Circle for 7 years as well as being a founding member and proudly serving as President of the Chetnik Serbian Sisters Circle for 10 years. She and her husband were founding members of the new St. Elijah Serbian-American Bicentennial Hall and Jeanine was instrumental in starting the Friday Night Fish Fries as a cook and the catering business as a server and Hostess. She oversaw many weddings and banquets and was overjoyed meeting Maureen Reagan, Gene Keady, Governor Mitch Daniels, Ron Kittle and a host of other politicians and celebrities.
Preceded in death by her husband Jovo Andjelich in 1976; parents Albert and Helene Gouverneur; brothers: Henri and Robert Gouverneur; sister, Lucienne Berraud; sister-in-law, Bernadette Gouverneur and brother-in-law, Serge Berraud. Jeanine is survived by her five children: Milka (late Vaso) Popovich, Milan (Gail) Andjelich, Elijah (Betsy) Andjelich, Dusan (Dusanka) Andjelich and Jovo (Helen) Andjelich, 13 grandchildren and 22 soon-to-be 23 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by brothers: Bernard (Lucette) Gouverneur and Christian (Martine) Gouverneur; sister-in-law, Marie Jose Gouverneur and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and kumovi living in France, Canada, and throughout the United States.
Jeanine will be missed for the love she gave to her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, church and her friends.
Visitation with the family will be held on Friday, January 4, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with Pomen Service at 7:00 p.m. at CALUMET PARK FUNERAL CHAPEL, 7535 Taft Street, Merrillville, IN. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, January 5, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Elijah Serbian Orthodox Cathedral, 8700 Taft Street, Merrillville, IN, with V. Rev. Aleksandar Novakovic officiating. Interment Calumet Park Cemetery. For more information call Mileva or Dave at 219-736-5840 or visit