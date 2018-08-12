Jeanne Antoinette Schroeder, 79, a beloved wife, mother, grandmother and friend to many, died on Wednesday, April 11, 2018 in Texas with family by her side.
Jeanne was born to parents Charles and Esther (Waller) Chouinard on February 22, 1939 in Creston, IA. Jeanne and Richard and lived in Aurora, Geneva and Rockford, IL, and Valparaiso, IN before moving to Ada, MI in 1978.
She was a parish member at St. Paul Catholic Church in Valparaiso and St. Robert of Newminster in Ada.
Jeanne worked at the Valparaiso University Law School library and at the Day & Sawdey law firm in Grand Rapids.
Jeanne was preceded in death by her parents, Esther and Charles and brother, Philippe Chouinard.
She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Richard, and their five children: Richard C. (Angela) Schroeder of Fishers, IN, Brian P. (Susan) Schroeder of Round Rock, TX, Christopher J. Schroeder of Austin, TX, Kristine L. (Steve) Capra of Advance, N.C. and Renee J. (Daniel) Balson of Greensboro, N.C.
Jeanne has 10 grandchildren: Lindsay and Emily Schroeder of Fishers., IN, Brice, Blaine and Blaze Schroeder of Round Rock, TX, Anthony and Nicholas Capra of Advance, N.C., Garret M. Ellison of Grand Rapids, MI, Eric C. Ellison of Los Angeles, CA, and Zoe Bolton of Austin, TX. Jeanne has one great-granddaughter, Olive A. Ellison of Sparta, MI.
Jeanne was cremated and a Funeral Mass was held on April 18, 2018 at St. Helen Catholic Church in Georgetown, TX. A Gravesite service will take place Saturday, August 18, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. in Batavia, IL. Interment will be alongside her parents at River Hill Memorial Park.
Those interested in attending the Illinois service and luncheon afterwards contact Rich Schroeder at schroeders0@comcast.net.