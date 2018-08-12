MERRILLVILLE, IN - Jeffrey I. Pierce, age 69 of Merrillville, passed away suddenly of natural causes on August 8, 2018. Jeff was a graduate of Andrean HS class of 1968. He was a former employee of US Steel-Gary Works-Tube Mill. He later became a Sales Rep for Hillman Fasteners until his retirement in 2011. He loved fishing in Canada and spending time with his grandchildren, family and friends. He also loved reading history, biographies and poetry. He will be greatly missed. Jeff was preceded in death by his parents, William and Vera Pierce; brother, Jon Pierce.
He is survived by his children: Harry Pierce, Thad Pierce, Molly (Drew) Wilkerson; sister-Lezlie (Robert) Proctor; brother, Robert (Kathy) Pierce; grandchildren: Connor, Fintan, Quinn, Annora Mae, Gracie Mae.
A Memorial visitation will be held at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point, IN on Friday, August 17, 2018 from 3:00-5:00 p.m. with Time of Sharing at 5:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contribution may be made to the Ron Santos Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundationwww.walk.jdrf.org.