LYNWOOD, IL - Jerome T. 'Jerry' Pluskota, age 76, of Lynwood, formerly of Lansing, IL passed away January 24, 2019. He is survived by his beloved wife Patricia (nee Irvine); loving children: Dennis, James (Liz), Susan (Cary) Moll, Tracy Randolph and Robert (Tabi); 13 adored grandchildren; seven cherished great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.
Family and friends are invited to celebrate his life on Saturday, February 2, 2019 at CASTLE HILL FUNERAL HOME, 1219 Sheffield Avenue, Dyer, IN 46311 with a visitation from 2:00-6:00 p.m.
Jerry was an avid hunter and fisherman who loved the outdoors and was known as a 'big story teller'.
For service information (219) 864-0170 or visit castlehillfuneralhome.com for online guestbook.