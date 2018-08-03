Joan A. Kowalczyk
La PORTE, IN - Joan A. Kowalczyk, 86, of La Porte, IN passed away with her loving family by her side, Saturday, July 28, 2018. She was born May 16, 1932 in La Porte to James and Rose (Dudak) Jasinowski. Joan had been employed with Berkel U.S. Slicing Company, in La Porte then later as the catalogue supervisor with the La Porte J.C. Penney, for many years. She was an avid reader, gardener and enjoyed working out with the exercise group from St. John's.
On January 29, 1955, Joan married Richard T. Kowalczyk who survives with their children, Alicia (James) Barnhart of La Porte, Thomas (Paul Stearns) Kowalczyk of Oakland, CA, David (Barbara McConnell) Kowalczyk of Crown Point, IN, Marti (Mark) Coffey of Shelbyville, IN; and grandchildren, Nikolas (Amber and Michael) Barnhart and Lauren Barnhart, Craig and Emily Coffey; and several nieces and nephews including Sister Carmen Gillick and family friend, Bozena Raic.
Joan was preceded in death by her parents; stepmother, Margaret Jasinowski; brothers, John Kozlowski, Stanley and Ted Jasinowski; and sisters, Ann Swift, Adeline Serafin, Helen Bernacchi, Kay Gillick and Harriet Swanson.
Joan was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church where she was the Director of Religious Education for many years and was a member of PRCU club.
Visitation will be from 4:00-7:00 p.m. on Friday, August 3, 2018 at FRANK L. KESZEI FUNERAL HOME, ESSLING CHAPEL, 1117 Indiana Avenue, La Porte, IN, where a Parish Rosary will be recited at 4:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian burial will be at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, August 4, 2018 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with Reverend Ian Williams officiating. Burial will follow in Pine Lake Cemetery. Cremation has taken place.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Food Pantry at Sacred Heart Parish, 130 Bach Street, La Porte, IN 46350.
Please share prayers, condolences and memories with the family at Essling Funeral Home.com.