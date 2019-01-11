MUNSTER, IN - Joan Ann Kelly (nee Yatczyshyn) 'Joanne' 'Jo Jo' age 74, of Munster, passed away peacefully in her own home on January 8, 2019. Joanne was born in East Chicago, IN on September 11, 1944 to the late William (Vasyl) and the late Lida Yatczyshyn (nee Yakowchik) both immigrants from Ukraine and Byelorussia, respectively. At the age of 12 years old, Joanne's mother passed away leaving a young girl emotionally wounded for the rest of her life. Joanne was the devoted and loving wife of Edward Kelly from March 4, 1972 until his death on March 7, 2000.
Joanne attended Holy Trinity grammar school in East Chicago, IN where she would take her Alaskan dog, Ginger, without a leash, to sit quietly alongside her desk. Later, she attended Perry school in Chicago (Burnside) graduating in 1958. Joanne attended CVS high school graduating in 1962. She then went to Selan's Beauty School (Roseland) and became a successful hairdresser, operating her own business for 35 years.
Joanne was a strikingly attractive lady that knew how to dress, put her make-up on, do her hair and look flawless, always turning heads wherever she went. She loved to go out and have a good time with her friends. Joanne was quite the entertainer and decorator at home as well. She never did anything halfway and was very organized. Since 1964, it was Joanne's house were friends and family would gather for Christmas Eve. An excellent cook and an exquisite baker, Joanne made countless cookies, pies and cakes, most famous of all was her red velvet cake, a Christmas tradition. It was Joanne that kept family cooking traditions alive such as keeping Russian Easter and Christmas, treasured events. She was a seamstress too, making beautiful outfits. Joanne was a very talented and creative lady.
Joanne was a true animal lover. She loved big dogs, having an Irish setter, Irish wolfhounds, and Rottweilers. Out her patio door Joanne would call out peanuts and all the neighborhood squirrels would come running, blue jays and cardinals would follow. She fed any stray animal that came to her door and loving each of them as well as the neighbor's dogs.
On the outside Joanne was a strong, determined and independent lady, while on the inside she was a caring, compassionate person with a soft heart. A true American patriot, supporting our veterans, the disabled and our police.
Joanne is survived by her brother, John Yatczyshyn (Chicago) and sisters, Rose LoPiccolo (Griffith) and Betty Grega (Cedar Lake), family in Pennsylvania and Virginia and loyal friends many of whom date back over 50 years. Visitation will be on Sunday, January 13, 2019 at KISH FUNERAL HOME 10000 Calumet Avenue from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. with a 4:00 p.m. Funeral Service officiated by Very Rev. Fr. Ivan Lymar, pastor of St. Volodymyr Ukrainian Orthodox Cathedral, Chicago, IL. Interment will be private at Holy Cross Cemetery, Calumet City, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Joan's name to Humane Indiana (formerly Humane Society of the Calumet Area) or Memorial Liturgies (Masses).
Many thanks to the caregivers, doctors, nurses and friends that have cared for Joanne along the last journey of her life.
One thing is for certain, there will never be another Joanne.
+EternalMemories+VeechnayaPaamy at: