CALUMET CITY, IL - Joan M. Gray (nee Jakalski) age, 82 of Calumet City, passed away Sunday, January 6, 2019. She is survived by her beloved husband Norbert Gray of 63 years. Loving mother of: Katherine (George) Barron and Norbert (Moriah) Gray. Cherished grandmother of: Coby Reed and Zane Gray. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Loving sister of: Frances (late Louis) Wachowski and Annette (late Casmir) Laczkowski. Joan was preceded in death by her parents Casimer and Mary Jakalski, son Kevin Gray, brothers Joseph (late Ann) Jakalski and Richard Jakalski and sister Patricia Mennite.
Friends may visit with the family on Thursday, January 10, 2019 at the SCHROEDER-LAUER FUNERAL HOME, 3227 Ridge Road, Lansing, IL from 3:00 to 8:00 PM. Funeral services for Joan will be held on Friday at 10:00 AM with Father Patrick Lyons officiating at the funeral home. Joan will be laid to rest at Holy Cross Cemetery, Calumet City, IL.
Joan was a long time member of Our Lady of Knock Church, she enjoyed playing Bingo, the Lottery, she enjoyed watching all Chicago sports teams especially the Cubbies and enjoyed vacationing with family in Minnesota. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother, she was loved by many and she will be truly missed.