DYER, IN - Joan M. Pavlacka, 87 of Dyer, IN formerly of Dolton, IL passed away on Saturday, December 29, 2018. Beloved mother of Joseph (Michele) Pavlacka and Judy (Tom) Forrai; loving grandmother of Sarah Albert, Amanda (Patrick) Hansen, Steven Pavlacka and Richard (Maggie) Pavlacka; cherished great grandmother of Cole, Aiden, Austin and Andon; caring sister of Euclide Simard and Theresa (late Robert) Guntorius; numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph; daughter, Debbie (Doug) Albert; sisters, Anna Nawrocki, Shirley Uram and Eileen Gintzler; brother Joseph Simard.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, January 2, 2019 from 3:00-8:00 p.m. at KISH FUNERAL HOME, 10000 Calumet Ave. Munster, IN and on Thursday from 9:30-10:00 a.m. at the church. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, January 3, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Maria Goretti Church, Dyer, IN. Interment will be at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Alsip, IL.
Joan was a member of St. Maria Goretti Church and retired from Greco Nut & Candy. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Hospice of the Calumet Area in her memory would be appreciated.