WINFIELD, IN - JoAnn S. Saliek, age 71 of Winfield, formerly of Merrillville passed away February 5, 2019. JoAnn was preceded in death by her daughter-Rebecca Saliek;mother-Regina Watroba.
She is survived by her daughters- Jennifer Saliek, Cynthia (Michael) Kosmicke; grandchildren- Alyssa, Dylan, Kayla, Rocco, Isiah, and Aliyah; great - granddaughters- Sophia, and Bella; two sisters - Regina Adamczyk, Patti Epperson (Daruss); and many nieces and nephews. She was employed at AHEPA. She was involved in the Chamber of Commerce and volunteered in many community clubs. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 7, 2019 from 2:00-7:00 p.m. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point, IN. Prayers will begin at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, CROWN POINT, on Friday, February 8, 2019 at 11:15 a.m. proceeding to a 12:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St Joan of Arc Church, 200 E. 78th Ave., Merrillville, IN. Entombment Calumet Park Cemetery. www.burnsfuneral.com