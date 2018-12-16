CEDAR LAKE, IN - Joanne R. Scheeringa, age 88, of Cedar Lake, formerly of South Holland, IL and Winnamac, IN, passed away December 14, 2018. She is survived by her children, Judith (Richard) Grocha, Richard (Karen) Scheeringa, Gloria (Jeff) Hendricks, and John (Jennifer) Scheeringa; 11 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. Joanne is preceded in death by her loving husband of 66 years, Dirk.
Friends may greet the family on Wednesday, December 19, 2018 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at BURDAN FUNERAL HOME, 12901 Wicker Ave. (corner of US 41 and 129th Ave.) Cedar Lake. Private burial to follow. Joanne was a special mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who will be missed by all who knew and loved her.