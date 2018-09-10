LOWELL, IN - John A. Krocker, Sr. 63, of Lowell, passed away at home, surrounded by his family on Saturday, September 8, 2018. He is survived by his wife Kathy; children, John, Jr. and Krystal Krocker-Runyon, both of Lowell; grandchildren, Summer, Gracelyn, Karsyn and Colton Runyon; sister, Rose Parks of Tinley Park and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his siblings, George and Emma Krocker.
John was a member of Lowell Church of Christ and owner of Rich Construction, Inc. He enjoyed collecting old cars, was an avid Bears fan was a hard worker and a doting grandfather.
Visitation, Tuesday September 11, from 4:00-8:00 at SHEETS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, with Funeral Services Wednesday, 11:00AM at his church, 299 S. Burr St. Burial will follow in Lowell Memorial Cemetery.