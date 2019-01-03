PORTAGE, IN - John C. Wighaman Jr., age 67, of Portage, passed away on Sunday, December 30, 2018. He was born on October 23, 1951 in Lima, OH. John is survived by his mother, Jean Proctor; brothers, Bruce (Cindy) Wighaman and Gary (Debra) Wighaman; sister, Susan Mikolajczak; sister in law, Laura Wighaman. He was preceded in death by his father, John Wighaman Sr.; brother, James Wighaman.
John was a long-time resident of Fountainview N.H. He is now joined in heaven with his brother and free of his earthly physical restraints.
Private family services were held. Arrangements were handled by EDMONDS & EVANS FUNERAL HOME - PORTAGE CHAPEL, 6941 Central Ave., Portage, IN 46368.