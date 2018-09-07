VALPARAISO, IN - John D. Moorehead, 88, of Valparaiso passed away Sunday, September 2, 2018 at home. He was born May 20, 1930 to William and Hazel (Cline) Moorehead, graduated from North Apollo (PA) High School and served proudly with the U.S. Navy. John made his career as a wrapper with Inland Steel for 36 years. He was a skilled hunter and fisherman with many trophy catches. His yard and garden were also great sources of pride which offered comfort and solitude.
In 1957 he married Esther Gillotte who survives along with their children: John (Karen) Moorehead& Tammy (Don) Guerrero, sister, Delores Shuster, grandchildren: Natalie Piskor, John Moorehead, Jr., Bradley Moorehead, Allison Guerrero, Ashley Chiaro and Donald Guerrero, Jr. and great grandchildren: Blaire, Garrett, Rori and George. He was preceded in death by his siblings: Ethel, Mary, Karl, William and James.
A private family service was held Thursday with burial at Memorial Park Cemetery.