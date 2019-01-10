PARAGON, IN - John Dale Bumpus, 66, of Paragon, Indiana, formerly of Griffith, IN, passed away early December, 2018. John was born in Gary, IN, in 1952 to the late Albert William Bumpus and late Jacqueline Mary (Ellison) Bumpus. He lived most of his life in Griffith, IN, where he graduated from Griffith High School, class of 1971. John served his country with The United States Army during the early 1970s and was honorably discharged in 1974. John moved to Paragon, IN, in 2016 to enjoy the quiet rural lifestyle of that area. He had a love for nature and the outdoors, and especially enjoyed fishing. He soon referred to his Paragon home as 'Paradise'. John was a millwright for around thirty years, working out of Local 1043, later known as 1076.
John is survived by a sister Sandra (Ron) Rice of Portage, IN; a niece, Jacqueline Rice, of Chicago, IL; two aunts in Southern Illinois, and cousins in Illinois, Louisiana, Alabama, England, Germany, Austria, and Spain. He was preceded in death by his parents, and a sister, Linda Carol Bumpus (14 years of age). Memorial Visitation will be January 12, 2019, from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., with a Memorial Service at 3:00 p.m., at CALUMET PARK FUNERAL CHAPEL & CREMATORY, 370 N County Line Road, Hobart, IN. For further information please call 219-940-3791. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.mycalumetpark.com