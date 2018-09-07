CROWN POINT, IN - On September 3, 2018, John (aka Mac) of Crown Point, IN, passed away at the age of 85 from multiple health complications.
John was born on August 17, 1933 in Linton, IN to Archibald and Ester McCulloch. He served as a loadmaster in the United States Air Force before working his way up to postmaster in Northwest Indiana. John is survived by his wife, Peg, and stepson, Jordan and his wife Lindsay, many beloved nieces and nephews, and two granddogs. He is preceded in death by his daughter, Heather, his first wife, Lois, his father, mother, sister and brothers.
Staying true to his Scottish heritage, John had a passion for golf and Scotch Whisky. He was fortunate enough to spend his honeymoon in Scotland and visit the hallowed grounds of St. Andrews Links. His passion for travel was precipitated by his service in the Air Force where he traveled the world and lived in Italy, Germany, Libya, and Greenland. After his retirement, John made sure to visit all fifty states and visited over 35 national parks.
John also loved to cook and bake. He was famous for his Scottish shortbread and only after years of pestering did he reveal his grandmother's secret recipe to us, which we vow to keep secret.
In accordance with his wishes, there will be no services. John will be missed, but he will live on in our memory.