NEWPORT RI - It is with great sadness that the family of John Michael Jennings announces his sudden passing on Saturday, September 8, 2018, at the age of 59 years.
John is survived and remembered by his five adult children: Sean (Jan) Jennings, Mathew Jennings, Kevin (Kirsten) Jennings, Sarah Jennings, Allison Jennings, and their mother Laurie Viveiros, along with his grandchildren Kaelyn, Casey, Madison, and Tyler. His sisters Mary Therese Jennings, Linda (Joe) Pickering, Patricia (James) Costakos, and brother Joseph (Catherine) Jennings share in their loss and sorrow. John is predeceased by his parents Carmelita Knight Jennings and Leroy M. Jennings. He will forever be in the hearts of his nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
A prayer service will be held on Friday, September 21, 2018 at 11:30 AM, at St. Columba Catholic Cemetery in the Chapel, 465 Brown's Lane Middletown, RI 02842. The Family will be planning a Catholic Mass and Memorial in John's name at a later date. Those who so desire may make memorial donations in memory of John to the charity of their choice.