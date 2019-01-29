WESTVILLE, IN - John M. Radosevich, D.O., 69 of Westville, passed away suddenly on Saturday, January 26, 2019. He was born March 11, 1949 in Chicago to John C. and Martha (Martens) Radosevich. John proudly served in the United States Army as a Green Beret. John graduated from Chicago Osteopathic Medical School and made his career as a Physician and Trauma Surgeon with Olympia Fields Hospital and Chicago Osteopathic Medical Center before retiring. He enjoyed reading, cooking, baking, making bread, and spending time outdoors and around campfires with family and friends. John will be remembered as an outgoing, loving, compassionate and intelligent man, who was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He will be dearly missed and fondly remembered by his family and friends.
On October 6, 1989 in Chicago Heights, John married Judy L. Davis, DO, who survives, along with their children: Derek Radosevich of Valparaiso, Dillon Radosevich of LaPorte, Danielle Radosevich of Union Mills; grandson, Paxton Pollard; siblings: James Radosevich, Joseph Radosevich, Jack Radosevich, Diane Wentzel, Suzanne Radosevich; and many loving nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, January 31, 2019 from 3 :00 PM to 7:00 PM at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, 104 Roosevelt Rd., Valparaiso. Cremation will follow at Angelcrest Crematory, with a burial of ashes at a later date at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project.