LOWELL, IN - John Munjas, 60, of Lowell, passed away December 18, 2018. He is survived by his wife, Deanna; children, Sarah (Sean) Harris, Evan and Tyler; grandson, Tyson Harris; sister, Patty Morse. Preceded in death by his parents, Sam and Carol Munjas; brother-in-law, Chuck Morse. John was a member of Lowell Church of Christ and was employed by US Foods. Visitation, Saturday, December 22, 2018 from 3:00-7:00 PM, Funeral Service following at 7:00 PM with Pastor Chuck Hochmuth officiating, all at SHEETS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 604 E. Commercial Ave., Lowell, IN. Cremation will follow services.