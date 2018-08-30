Josehine Henrietta Karr (nee Krzan)

Josephine Henrietta Karr
(nee Krzan)
HAMMOND, IN - Josephine Henrietta Karr (nee Krzan) of Hammond, IN passed away on Wednesday, August 15, 2018 at the Thompson House Residential and Rehabilitation Care at Northern Dutchess Hospital in Rhinebeck, NY. Josephine was born in Hammond, IN on January 12, 1922. She met her husband and married Dominic J. Karr on October 12, 1940. Josephine lived most of her life in Hammond, IN, except for her last three years. As a homemaker, family was the most important aspect of her life. Josephine had a big heart and was thoughtful and generous in her love and care for others.
She was predeceased by her husband, Dominic J. Karr, and by her parents, Anne and Joseph Krzan, and siblings, Steve, Adam, Anneand Matthew Krzan. She is survived by her son, Thomas J. Karr and three daughters, Rose Anne (Wajvoda), Patricia (Karr Seabrook) and Judith (Karr Hannigan); her grandchildren, Faun (Parks), Regina (Martin); Isobel, Fiona, and Nuala (Seabrook) and Nicola (Hannigan); and her great grandchildren, Jacob (Keesee) and Ranei Gattenby (Keesee), Jared (Parks); and Zachary and Danae (Martin).
Josephine will be laid to rest in Indiana, at which time a private memorial will be attended by immediate family. Memorial donations can be made in her name to a charity or organization that has special meaning to you or that strives to make the world a better place.