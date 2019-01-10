Jovanka Jelaca, age 70 passed away peacefully, January 8, 2019. Jovanka was born in Germany in 1948 and immigrated to the United States with her parents and 2 sisters in 1951. She married her husband Dusan Jelaca on January 23, 1965, they settled in Gary, IN and then Hobart, IN. She was a lifelong member of St Elijah Serbian Orthodox Cathedral and it's Kolo Sestara (Circle of Serbian Sisters)where she held the offices of president, treasurer and financial secretary. Jovanka also was secretary for 'Save Displaced Serbs' where she supported and sponsored 4 Serbian orphans for 12 years. Jovanka worked as a Dietary Manager at St Mary Medical Center, Brentwood at Hobart (Meridian Sr Living), Charter Hospital and Sebo's Nursing Home with over 43 years of service.
Jovanka is preceded in death by her parents Dusan and Stana Ivankovich, and her two sisters: Helen Fontaine and Smilja Jovanovska. She is survived by her beloved husband of 54 years, Dusan Jelaca; three loving children: Diane (Leo) Wilkoz, Donna Jelaca and Danny Jelaca; two adored granddaughters: Kimberly and Katie Wilkoz; sisters: Dusanka Gligic and family, Vojka (Momcilo) Kovljenic and family, Sally Ivankovich and family, Millie (Don) Lencioni, Mary Elsey and family, and many nieces, nephews, Kumovi and family members both here and in the former Yugoslavia. May her memory be eternal.
Visitation will be held Friday, January 11, 2019 at CALUMET PARK FUNERAL CHAPEL, 7535 Taft St, Merrillville from 2:00p.m. to 8:00p.m. with a Pomen Service at 7:00p.m. V. Rev. Aleksandar Novakovic officiating. Funeral Services will be held Saturday directly at 10:00a.m. at St Elijah Cathedral, 8700 Taft St, Merrillville. Interment Calumet Park Cemetery. For further information please call Mileva or Dave at Calumet Park Funeral Chapel (219) 738-5840 or