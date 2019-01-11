LANSING, IL - Joyce Annette Van Drie (née Chappell), 89, of Lansing, passed away comfortably and peacefully on December 3, 2018. She was preceded in death by her husband, John, of 67 years on September 13, 2014, and two brothers, George Jr and Carlton Chappell.
Her survivors include a brother Eugene Chappell of Dubuque IA, her children: Brenda (Bill) Metz, Linda Van Drie, John Jr (Susan) Van Drie, and Janice Katsahnias, three grandchildren: Tom Katsahnias, Julie Katsahnias Hayden, and Laura Van Drie, and four great-grandchildren: Gabriel Katsahnias, Thomas Katsahnias, Emma Hayden, and Kate Hayden. Joyce not only worked as a homemaker but as a bookkeeper at Gainer Bank in Hammond, IN for many years. She was a member of Our Savior Lutheran Church in Lansing for more than 60 years. Her hobbies included many volunteer committees at her church as well as being a member of the Junior Women's Club, Biography Club, and a Bible study group. She also was an avid seamstress. A military service will be held for the family on January 11th 2019 at Abraham Lincoln Military Cemetery in Elwood IL where John and Joyce will be buried next to each other.
On Saturday, January 12, 2019 a memorial service will be held at Our Savior Lutheran Church, 19058 Burnham Ave., Lansing, IL at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to NAMI at nami.org.