Judie Shurr
It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that the family of Judie Shurr announces her passing peacefully at home on August, 29, 2018.
Judie was born March 19, 1940 to Eugene and Sophie Swartz. She was raised in Gary, Indiana and graduated from Wirt High School. She continued her studies at Indiana University in Bloomington, Indiana, where she received a B.S. in Education. She was a proud member of Chi Omega Sorority.
Judie taught in the business and allied arts departments for Valparaiso Community Schools for nearly 40 years, having quite an impact on young students through her creative teaching methods. She was known to capture students' attention encouraging them to engage in interesting and relevant business discussions.
While she loved teaching, her true passion was her family. She was married to the love of her life, Dr. Roger Shurr, who passed away in 1979. Judie was a devoted mother to her five children, two stepchildren and a beloved 'Nana' to her 14 grandchildren. She loved to spend time with her family and enjoyed participating in all her grandchildren's activities.
She loved to cook and bake and was very proud of her ability to prepare elaborate holiday meals for her family, often starting preparations several days to weeks in advance. Her feasts would rival that of any restaurant and could easily be photographed for an entertainment magazine. If she wasn't whipping up something fabulous in the kitchen, such as her famous chocolate chip cookies, she was buying entertainment magazines or cookbooks, which she would often read late into the night.
Judie loved sports and enthusiastically cheered for her Indiana Hoosiers and the Chicago Cubs. She also loved the water and the beach, taking long boat rides on the lake and walking along the beach with her children and grandchildren collecting beach glass.
She cherished her many friendships and involvement in philanthropy. She was recently honored for 50 years of service to Tri Kappa Sorority, where she served as a President and Province Officer. She was a lifelong parishioner at St. Paul's Catholic Church, where she taught CCD for many years.
Judie was loved by many and will be greatly missed.
Survivors include children: Debbie (Scott) Anselm, Laurie (David) Kwo, Scott Brady, Kathleen (Ric) Phillips and Amy (Mike) Agema, step children: Laura (Ken) Blaney and Carl Shurr; siblings: Bob (Bonnie) Swartz and Mari Jo (Dan) Stewart; and grandchildren: Alissa, Zach and Emma Anselm, Rayna Kwo, Miles and Ryane Brady, Kaitlyn, Matthew and Evan Phillips, Olivia Agema, Maddie, Isabel, Roger and Claire Blaney.
A visitation will be held Wednesday, September 5th from 4:00-8:00p.m. at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, 104 Roosevelt Road in Valparaiso. The funeral mass will begin at 11:00a.m. on Thursday, September 6th at St. Paul Catholic Church, 1855 Harrison Blvd. in Valparaiso with burial following at Graceland Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the Judie Shurr Scholarship Fund, c/o Porter County Community Foundation.