MUNSTER, IN - Judith A. Van Senus, age 74, of Munster, passed away suddenly on Saturday, December 8, 2018. She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Fred Van Senus; daughters Lori (Brad) Hale and Cari Van Senus; daughter-in-law Angie (Mike) Van Senus-Blaze; grandchildren: Sydney Klecka, Zach and Katie Hale, Avery Van Senus; and brothers Jim Guy and Rick (Sue) Guy, brother-in-law Don (Dixie) Van Senus; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her son James Van Senus.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 12, 2018, from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the FAGEN-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, 8580 Wicker Ave., in St. John. Funeral services will be held at the FAGEN-MILLER FUNERAL HOME on Thursday, December 13, at 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery in Crown Point.
Judy was a 1965 graduate of Indiana University. She had many talents and interests. Judy was a business woman who founded and owned Highland Vacation Center and also served as president of the Highland Chamber of Commerce. Judy served her community in other ways including her longtime membership of the Carmelite Guild. Judy was an avid reader who loved history, royal traditions and anything from which she could learn something new. She had a passion for travel and visited many different parts of the world to experience new cultures and people. Judy also had a passion for NFL football. She looked forward to participating in her weekly pool and watching all the games with Fred. She was also an artist and painted many beautiful pieces of landscapes, animals and people. Ultimately, her true passion was spending time with her children and grandchildren who will miss her greatly. Donations to the Fred and Judith Van Senus Memorial Fund through the Legacy Foundation are appreciated.