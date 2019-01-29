CROWN POINT, IN - Judith Ann (nee Lynn) Arcella, 81, of Crown Point, formerly of Munster, passed away peacefully Sunday, January 27, 2019 with her family surrounding her.
She leaves her husband of 57 years, Ron, and her three children, Tiffany (Michael Coffman) Arcella Coffman, Thomas (Kirsten) Arcella; and Trudy (Steve) McPhail; her sister, Winnie DeMass, and several nieces and nephews.
Judy was delighted to be a grandmother to four girls: Sidney, Francesca, Audrey and Josephine Arcella.
Judy loved her family most of all. She also eagerly anticipated Tuesday Pinochle games and inspirational book club with her closest friends.
Funeral service will be held Friday, February 1, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point, IN. Friends are invited to visit with Judy's family on Thursday, January 31, 2019 from 2:00-8:00 p.m at BURNS. Interment at Calumet Park Cemetery.