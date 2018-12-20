HAMMOND, IN - Judith 'Judy' Ann Maicher, age 56, of Hammond, entered into eternal life on Sunday, December 16, 2018. Judy is survived by her sisters, Denise Bowens and Gail (Allan) Rich; brother, David Maicher; nephews, Brandon and Sean; aunts, Mildred (late Joseph) Blandford, Marge (late Rudy) Maicher and Connie (late Wendall) Maicher; and numerous cousins. She also leaves behind her three loving roommates and special friend Stephanie. Judy is preceded in death by her parents Charles and Dorothy Maicher.
A Memorial Mass Celebrating Judy's Life will be held on Saturday, December 22, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. at St. John Bosco Catholic Church, 7113 Columbia Ave., Hammond, IN with Rev. Stanley Dominik officiating. Friends may visit with the family from 9:30 AM until time of Mass. Burial at St. John Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Hammond, IN. Solan Pruzin Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements. 219.322.7766
As a 30-year member of Arc Bridges in Highland, Judy made many friends and acquaintances. She attended the Day Program for several years and will be remembered by the caring staff and classmates. Judy also attended Accessibilities. Judy was a kind and loving person and everyone she met became her friend. She loved her family and touched the hearts of all of us who were blessed to have known her. She was our special angel, is loved and shall be missed always. solanpruzinfuneralhome.com