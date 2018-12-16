VALPARAISO, IN -Julia Ann Versau, 64 of Valparaiso, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by family on Thursday, December 13, 2018. She was born October 5, 1954 in Greenville, SC to Harlo Jack and Joyce (Martin) Versau. Julia graduated from the University of Chicago with a Master of Divinity degree and spent her career working as a writer and a teacher, including serving as a Professor of English and Composition at Olivet College in Michigan. She enjoyed traveling around the country to visit her children, and spending time with her friends. Julia will be remembered as having a fiery, passionate, charismatic personality that drew others to her. She was a deeply loving and caring mother who always kept her children in the forefront of her mind. Julia will be missed by all who knew her.
She is survived by her children: Andrew Barton of New Orleans, LA, Michael Barton of Charlotte, NC, Claire Barton of Hamden, CT; former husband, Timothy Barton; siblings: Jack (Maureen) Versau, Susan (David) Thole, and Katherine (Shawn) Watkins. She was preceded in death by her mother, Joyce Gregory, father, H. Jack Versau, and sister, Laura Nisbet.
Following cremation at Angelcrest Crematory, a Celebration of Life will be planned for a later date. Memorial donations may be made in Julia's name to New Creations of Valparaiso. MOELLER FUNERAL HOME handling arrangements.